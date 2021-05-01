A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 112,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,367. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHC. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in A.H. Belo by 51.1% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

