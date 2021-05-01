$98.00 Million in Sales Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will announce $98.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $123.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.51.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

