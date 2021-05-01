$95.95 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report sales of $95.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $96.13 million. BlackLine posted sales of $82.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $412.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $414.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $499.70 million, with estimates ranging from $484.44 million to $518.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.06. 349,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,612. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -168.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.72.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.