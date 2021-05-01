908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Up 44.0% in April

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

908 Devices stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 203,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,684. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,086,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,509,000.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

