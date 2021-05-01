$83.46 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $83.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $78.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $334.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $413.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $397.03 million, with estimates ranging from $369.21 million to $414.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,123,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167,047 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 652,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

