7,961 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 84,145 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

NYSE:MHD opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

