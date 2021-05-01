7,500 Shares in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,333,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $498,089,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000.

SGTX opened at $13.90 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

