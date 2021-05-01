7,400 Shares in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 56,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,761,187.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,135,128.

ORIC stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

