71 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $552.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.92. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $553.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

