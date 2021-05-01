6,540 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

