$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.52 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $26.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.68 billion to $27.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded down $10.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $456.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

