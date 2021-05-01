5,859 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

