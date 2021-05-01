$581.95 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post sales of $581.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.13 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $653.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.