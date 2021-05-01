$571.69 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post $571.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $587.00 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $442.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $760,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

ELY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.95. 1,226,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,697. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.