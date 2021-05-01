$537.74 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will announce sales of $537.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.37 million to $548.20 million. Rexnord reported sales of $449.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

RXN opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.