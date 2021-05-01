5,363 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,554,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

