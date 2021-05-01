$52.17 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce sales of $52.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $53.52 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $45.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $269.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $275.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $373.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.90 million to $396.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Cardlytics stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.67. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,756 shares of company stock worth $6,599,074 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

