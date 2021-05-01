4,351 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,088,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,404,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XSLV opened at $46.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.