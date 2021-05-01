$4.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post sales of $4.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the highest is $4.99 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 billion to $20.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

NYSE:LEA traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.84. The stock had a trading volume of 373,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,829. Lear has a one year low of $87.76 and a one year high of $196.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average of $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.