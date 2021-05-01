3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of 3M worth $66,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of 3M by 93.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 10.9% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 238.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $197.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

