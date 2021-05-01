35,439 Shares in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citizens by 160.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

CIA opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $295.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.32. Citizens, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.14 million during the quarter.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

