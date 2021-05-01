3,285 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,024,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,351,000 after buying an additional 127,242 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $113.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

