$313.17 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report $313.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.90 million and the highest is $319.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $298.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. 248,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,795. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,081,772.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,093 shares of company stock worth $2,693,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

