$31.30 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce sales of $31.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.05 million. Iteris reported sales of $30.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $116.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Iteris by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

