$304.20 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post $304.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $307.30 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $328.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

ICUI traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $208.27. The company had a trading volume of 124,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,783. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.53.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $2,016,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,937,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,560,735. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

