$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.27 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

LDOS opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Leidos by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

