2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Up to $42.69

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.69, but opened at $44.35. 2U shares last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 17,906 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of 2U by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $178,000.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

