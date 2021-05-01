$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $294.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $309.00 million. Monro reported sales of $286.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNRO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $70.59. 199,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,914. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

