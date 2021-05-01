2,825 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.