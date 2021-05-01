2,806 Shares in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Bought by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after buying an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,893,000 after buying an additional 61,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 137,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 43,483 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

