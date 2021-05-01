2,751 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

VDE opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $75.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

