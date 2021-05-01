$273.45 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce $273.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $128.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

