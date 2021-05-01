$255.85 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to post sales of $255.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.70 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $123.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,491,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,119. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

