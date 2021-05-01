252,810 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 252,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,187,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,385,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,327,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,163 shares of company stock worth $7,174,374 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

