$241.55 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report $241.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $983.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.85.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

