$222.64 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post $222.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.15 million. DraftKings posted sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $56.66 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 16.7% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,251,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,100,000 after buying an additional 322,459 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

