$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of CSX opened at $100.75 on Friday. CSX has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $5,871,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

