$2.23 EPS Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.30. Accenture reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average is $255.49. Accenture has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $86,613,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

