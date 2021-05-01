$187.20 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post sales of $187.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.75 million to $190.86 million. GoPro posted sales of $119.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947 over the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. 1,850,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

