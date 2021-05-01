$17.50 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report sales of $17.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 million to $25.55 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $19.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $131.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.34 million to $261.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $170.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.57 million to $296.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

