1,682 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74.

