$15.74 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce sales of $15.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.12 million and the highest is $18.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,357.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $104.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.70 million to $112.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $270.48 million, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $306.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.43. 430,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,023. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

