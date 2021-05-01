$13.77 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce sales of $13.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.21 million and the highest is $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $53.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.13 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.70 million, with estimates ranging from $56.52 million to $61.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.23. 123,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $472.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.