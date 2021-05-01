$13.77 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce sales of $13.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.21 million and the highest is $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $53.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.13 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.70 million, with estimates ranging from $56.52 million to $61.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.23. 123,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $472.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

