12Ships Market Capitalization Tops $119.44 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. 12Ships has a market cap of $119.44 million and approximately $133,411.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00768093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00041668 BTC.

12Ships Profile

TSHP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 . The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

