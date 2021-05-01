125,630 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000.

Shares of HIIIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a range of technology-driven companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

