1,217 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

NYSE QS opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

