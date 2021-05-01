$120.07 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to post sales of $120.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.90 million and the highest is $124.30 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $104.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $487.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.90 million to $519.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $520.20 million, with estimates ranging from $464.80 million to $572.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

NSA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 436,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.