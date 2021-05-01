$115.68 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce $115.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.10 million. Natera reported sales of $94.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $516.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.20 million to $526.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $659.44 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $747.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,938,945. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,993. Natera has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

