11,316 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000.

VBR stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average is $148.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

