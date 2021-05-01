1,103 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,174,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.10.

Shares of HII opened at $212.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $214.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.48 and a 200 day moving average of $175.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

